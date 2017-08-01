Celebrating the 125th anniversary of Hamo Beknazarian. HayPost honors a prominent film director with a special stamp

StampNews.com is excited to introduce to our readers’ attention the next stamp issue by HayPost that is dedicated to the theme “125th anniversary of Hamo Beknazarian” is put into circulation. The stamp depicts the portrait of the Armenian prominent film-director Hamo Beknazarian.

The right part of the postage stamps depicts the fragments from the first Armenian silent film “Namus” and the first sound film “Pepo”. The fragments are inserted into the frames of the film. The background of the postage stamp depicts the logo of “Armenfilm” film studio.

Hamo Beknazarian, also known as Hamo Bek-Nazarov or Amo Bek-Nazarian, was a Soviet Armenian film director, actor and screenwriter. He was born on May 19, 1891 in Yerevan, the capital of Armenia, Russian Empire. His career in cinema started in 1914, when a casual acquaintance offered him a part in a film. Since that part, he decided to pursue a career in cinema.

Between 1914 and 1918, he played about 70 parts, becoming a popular actor in pre-Revolutionary Russian film. In 1920, instead of going to Armenia as he had decided, he went to Tbilisi where he developed a film department for the Georgian Commissioner's office of Public Education. He shot many films in Tbilisi, including Patricide and Lost Treasures. In 1925, he shot his first Armenian film and moved to Armenia.

In 1933, he shot the first Armenian sound film Pepo. In 1941, Beknazarian was awarded the Stalin Prize. Besides feature films, he also shot a few documentaries.

Hamo Beknazarian died on April 27, 1965 in Moscow, USSR.