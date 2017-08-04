Celebrating the 100th anniversary of the birth of Heinz Sielmann. One bright commemorative stamp released by German Post

On the 8th of June, the German postal service issued this beautiful stamp, commemorating the 100th anniversary of the birth of Heinz Sielmann.

He was a famed wildlife photographer and documentary film-maker. He was educated in Poznan, Poland, while this was under German rule during WWII. StampNews.com invites everyone to access an exquisite design of this philatelic item!

Heinz Sielmann was the creator of a wide range of documentaries, which became world-wide hits. His first international hit was called “Carpenters of the Forest” originally, and the British title gave him his nickname - Mr. Woodpecker.

The documentaries he created became a world-wide success, and his work has been enjoyed in most of the world. The stamp depicts Heinz Sielmann while filming in a natural setting, and the stamp is denominated at 45 cents.