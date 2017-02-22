Celebrating the 100th anniversary of Cosmos Lodge. One commemorative stamp released by PHLPost

StampNews.com is glad to let our reader know that the Philippine Postal Corporation (PHLPost) has released a special stamp to commemorate the 100 years of Cosmos Lodge No. 8 of the Free and Accepted Masons of the Philippines. The commemorative stamp features a model mason, the centennial logo of Cosmos Lodge No. 8F and A.M. carrying the slogan “celebrating 100 years of making good men better”.

Let’s get acquainted with the history of this unique organization and appreciate a bright design of the stamp dedicated to it together!

On February 12, 1917 at a special meeting of the Most Worshipful Grand Lodge of the Philippine Islands, held at the Masonic Temple, the announcement was made by the Most Worship Grand Master, William H. Taylor, on the granting of the charter to Cosmos Lodge, to be known hereafter as Cosmos Lodge No. 8.

To mark the milestone, the unveiling of the commemorative stamp was held at the Diamond Hotel in Roxas Boulevard Manila which was attended by PHLPost Postmaster General Joel Otarra, PHLPost Chairman of the Board Norman Fulgencio, Cosmos Senior Warden lawyer Richard Nethercott and Cosmos Worshipful Master Waja, Ahmad Galwash Sakaluran and other officials. Earlier, a memorandum of agreement was signed paving the way for the issuance of the stamp.

“Cosmos” was the chosen name by the Masonic lodge which means an orderly world or system. A world opposed to chaos of war affirmation signed by the worshipful Grand Master William H. Taylor and Most Worshipful Brother Manuel Camus.

Throughout the years, the Cosmos Lodge No. 8 labored and sown the seeds of friendship and Masonic good-fellowship.