Celebrating Orange Lionesses’ championship victory. Pure silver postage stamp released by PostNL

StampNews.com hurries to let our readers know that PostNL is celebrating the Orange Lionesses’ championship victory with a pure silver postage stamp. This special issue portrays the amazing success of the country’s untamed football ladies.

PostNL has only issued silver postage stamps to commemorate a very select number of special events.

Women’s football victory on postage stamp

Stephan van den Eijnden, Mail Netherlands Commercial Director, on the new stamp: “Over the past few weeks, the Netherlands’ love for our untameable lionesses has grown ever stronger. That is due in part to their amazing success, of course, but also to the drive and enthusiasm that the Dutch European Championships women’s team has constantly displayed.

We have enjoyed watching them play, and this pure silver postage stamp is a symbol of our pride in their achievement.”