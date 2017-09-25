Celebrating National Teacher’s Month. One bright cartoon style stamp issued by PHLPost

StampNews.com would like stamp collectors know that PHLPost has introduced a special cartoon-style commemorative stamp to highlight the opening of the month-long celebration of the National Teacher’s Month.

This special bright stamp underlines the unique role and service that teachers play in building the nation.

The ceremonial unveiling of stamps honoring the school teachers nationwide was held at the Department of Education (DepEd) main building in Pasig City.

“Through stamps, we pay tribute to our beloved and hardworking teachers who play an important role in shaping the future of the students under their guidance and care”, Postmaster General Joel Otarra said.

The cartoon-style stamps designed by PHLPost in-house creative artist Rodine Teodoro features an illustration of a happy and dignified Filipino teachers and their students wearing a set of clothes of their chosen profession. It also incorporates the logo and text of My Teacher, My Hero.