Celebrating maiden victories of four heroes of the Isle of Man TT. 4 motor racing stamps introduced by Isle of Man Post

StampNews.com hurries to introduce to our all collectors a set of four stamps celebrating landmark anniversaries of the maiden victories of four heroes of the Isle of Man TT; Joey Dunlop, Steve Hislop, Ian Simpson and Ian Hutchinson. This set is the first TT collection from Isle of Man Stamps and Coins for six years and with more than 50 TT wins between the riders, what an amazing way to mark these significant anniversaries.

Let’s get acquainted with the design of each philatelic items together!

Each of the riders has their own stamp featuring a photograph of them during the race in which they took their first TT victory. The stamps also have a gold metallic element, underlining their achievements and elements of the laurel wreath presented to the TT winners.

The TT’s current most successful racer, with 26 wins, Joey Dunlop took his first win at the 1977 Jubilee Classic TT despite an engine misfire and having to stop to check the state of his rear tyre.

Steve Hislop raced to his first win a decade after Dunlop, winning the 1987 Formula 2 TT, overcoming stiff opposition and ignition problems along the way in what would be the first of 11 TT wins.

Following in his father’s TT winning ways, Ian Simpson secured his first victory in the 1997 Junior race.

Fan favourite Ian Hutchinson, took his debut win in the TT’s centenary year, when he was victorious in the Supersport race. A decade later Hutchinson has 14 TT wins to his name!