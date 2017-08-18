Celebrating Centennial of Habima National Theater. Special stamp introduced by Israeli Post

StampNews.com hurries to let our readers know that Israeli Post has prepared for issuing a special stamp that celebrates the centennial of Habima National Theater. This bright item features a theatrical scene depicting the different aspects of Habima Theater.

These are drawing of legendary actress Hanna Rovina portraying the bride in The Dybbuk; imaginary scene in which the bride herself writes the play on a typewriter; stage curtain decorated with musical noted; “Uprise” – statue by Menashe Kadishman that stands in the Habima courtyard; Audience seated in the theater watching a play.

The Habima Theater in Tel Aviv is Israel’s national theater, rebuilt and reopened in 2009 as a modern theater of world-class proportions. Whilst almost all productions at Habima Theater are in Hebrew, many are translated simultaneously into English, making it very possible for tourists to enjoy the performances here.

Originally founded in 1913 in Moscow, the Habima was one of the first modern Hebrew language theaters. It moved to its current home in the culturally vibrant city of Tel Aviv in 1928 following persecution in Russia, and successful world tours. The theater settled on its current landmark site at the top of Rothschild Boulevard in what is known as Habima Square in 1945.

In 2009, the complex was completely refurbished and the Habima now offers a truly modern theatrical experience in a historically important Tel Aviv location. The theater is an iconic building within the The White City of Tel Aviv, and one of the most impressive cultural highlights of the city.