Celebrating a tremendous event in Manx history with four bright stamps. 150th Anniversary of the First Open House of Keys Elections marked by Isle of Man Post

StampNews.com is excited to present to collectors' attention four distinctive panoramic stamps by Isle of Man Post that celebrate the 150th anniversary of the First Open House of Keys Elections and illustrate the journey to free elections featuring the most significant events and individuals in the story.

Prior to 1867, the Isle of Man’s parliament, Tynwald was a self-electing body rather than being a representative body with members elected by the general public. These engaging stamps feature the key individuals involved along with some iconic Manx buildings to provide a snapshot of a landmark moments on the journey to electoral reform.

Issue Information

The issue text, written by renowned historical author Kit Gawne, is an inspiring read about the perseverance and dedication those on the stamps showed in order to bring about electoral reform on the Island.

– On the 1st stamp is the first House of Keys Speaker after the first open elections. Also featured on the stamp is the Register of Electors from 1867 and an image of Douglas Courthouse from the election day.

– On the £1 stamp is the Lieutenant Governor Henry Loch who sent the 'House of Keys Election Act, 1866' for Royal Assent. Also featured on the stamp is the proclamation about the House of Keys being dissolved in 1866 and Castle Rushen.

– James Brown who was the owner of the Isle of Man Times features on the £1.50 stamp. Brown was jailed at Castle Rushen for his reporting of calls for reform of the House of Keys. He was later freed and awarded damages. Also on the stamp is the mast head for the Isle of Man times and an image of Castle Rushen.

– On the £2.00 stamp is Robert Fargher who was a journalist with Mona's Herald and was involved in a persistent campaign to bring about a democratically elected House of Keys. He was also imprisoned. Also on the stamp is Mona's Herald mast head and the former House of Keys building in Castletown.