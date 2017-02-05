Celebrating a magnificent Canadian Opera. Canada Post introduced 5 special stamps that sing…

Opera has a long and magnificent history in Canada-going back to almost 100 years before Confederation. Since the 1780s, extraordinary Canadian musical and theatrical talent has awed audiences across the country and made its way to leading opera houses around the world.

To celebrate Canadian opera Canada Post has released five stamps honoring two significant Canadian-penned operas and three talented individuals who helped to put modern Canadian opera talent on the world stage.

StampNews.com encourages our readers to appreciate these 5 originally designed philatelic items!

The first three stamps shine the spotlight on award-winning bass baritone Gerald Finley, internationally-acclaimed soprano Adrianne Pieczonka, and late director Irving Guttman, known as 'the father of opera in Western Canada'. The final two stamps honour the 1967 work Louis Riel, which romanticizes the life of the legendary Métis leader while Filumena is the tale of an Italian immigrant who was the only woman to be hanged in Alberta.

As with all stamp issues in 2017, these stamps have been treated with special tagging to mark Canada's sesquicentennial. The words 'Canada 150' will appear along the top of the stamps when viewed under black light.