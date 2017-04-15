Celebrating 70th Festival del film Locarno. One special stamp released by Swiss Post

The Piazza Grande of Locarno provides a unique backdrop for one of the most renowned film festivals in the world: the Festival del film Locarno. It is one of the oldest film events with one of the biggest screens in the world. It will be taking place for the 70th time from 2-12 August 2017.

To celebrate this unique cultural event Swiss Post has released a special stamp that is highly recommended to our readers by StampNews.com

The item was designed by the festival’s artist in accordance with exacting corporate design specifications. Naturally it features the festival's trademark, the leopard – and thus constitutes the world’s smallest film poster.

Every summer, Locarno’s intimate Piazza Grande becomes a Mecca for film buffs. Numerous fans and filmmakers come together to enjoy a high-quality programme full of surprises. Talented young artists join famous guests and well-established celebrities from the industry. The audience is the beating heart of this festival, which attracts up to 8,000 spectators to the Piazza Grande each evening.

During the course of its 70-year history, the Festival del film Locarno has welcomed countless international stars. Marlene Dietrich, Jean-Luc Godard, Quentin Tarantino, Olivia Wilde, Sir Anthony Hopkins, Juliette Binoche, Jane Birkin, Edward Norton, to name but a few.

Locarno has also created stars. Back in 1948, in the festival’s second year, Roberto Rossellini was awarded the main prize, the Golden Leopard. Several decades later, a talented young director by the name of Stanley Kubrick was discovered. Five years after that came an unknown director from the Czech Republic – no other than Miloš Forman. Locarno also proved to be a pivotal venue for Mike Leigh, Spike Lee and Jim Jarmusch.