Celebrating 60 years of the National Museum of Romanian Literature. A special stamp with a souvenir sheet released by Romfilatelia

The National Museum of Romanian Literature houses an authentic literary treasure consisting of manuscripts, books, personal objects, artistic works, photographs, audio – video recordings that reproduce the depth and complexity of the whole art of the word in Romanian literature. Through these, the National Museum of Romanian Literature is also a true guardian of the Romanian language, the strength of nation’s identity.

At the anniversary celebration, Romfilatelia is dedicating it a postage stamp issue consisting of a stamp and a perforated souvenir sheet. StampNews.com invites our readers to access an original design and the idea behind these special philatelic items.

The issue’s stamp, with the face value of Lei 8, is dedicated to the founder of the museum, Dumitru Panaitescu Perpessicius, a poet with a very special tenure, but especially a first-rate literary historian.

In 1954 he received the State Prize for the elaboration of the critical edition of Mihai Eminescu’s works. Our literary history has had the chance to find in Perpessicius the deeply analytical and passionate editor of the monumental edition of Eminescu’s Opera.

In 1955 he became a member of the Romanian Academy, holding the title of Director General of the Academy’s Library, until 1957, when he was named the Director of the Romanian Literature Museum. In 1970 he was appointed as founding director of the magazine Manuscriptum.

On the stamp of the perforated souvenir sheet of the issue, with the face value of Lei 16, the logo of the National Museum of Romanian Literature is represented, made by Mircia Dumitrescu, which, through the graphic approach, figuratively renders the symbolism of Romanian literature.

The background of the souvenir sheet presents a page which showcases for posterity the handwriting of the great poet Mihai Eminescu and some stanzas from the poem To the star, which is found in the Archive of the National Literary Museum and ranked in its Heritage. The poem was published on October 25th, 1886 in Romania libera.