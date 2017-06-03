Celebrating 150 Years of Red Cross in the Netherlands. A special sheetlet of 6 stamps released by PostNL

StampNews.com is excited to present a newly issued sheetlet by PostNL that commemorates 150 years of the Red Cross. The six originally designed stamps refer to the aid organisation’s seven fundamental principles.

The black and white photographs show situations in which the Red Cross provides emergency aid and show what the fundamental principles stand for.

Gijs de Vries, Director of the Red Cross, is very pleased with how well the daily work of the relief workers of the organisation celebrating its anniversary is depicted. “The Red Cross has based its work on the same seven fundamental principles for 150 years, like voluntariness, independence, impartiality, and humanity. In addition, we have always been in motion as an organisation. I love how photographs and text depict our fundamental principles on one stamp sheetlet, but that at the same time the movement is directly visible in the numbers of our anniversary and in the Red Cross.”

Warmth and personal connection

PostNL Marketing Director Ludo Voorn underlines that the designers Anne Schaufeli and Huub de Lang of studio026 have created a stamp sheetlet that very clearly depicts the Red Cross’s daily mission. “The photos on the stamp sheetlet illustrate the warmth and personal connection between the relief workers and those they help. In the stamp sheetlet, perceptive viewers will thus really discover how the Red Cross wants to prevent human suffering, protect lives and health and ensure respect for people.”