Celebrating 100 years of Estonian figure skating. 3 special occasion stamps introduced by Eesti Post

By the beginning of the 20th century figure skating became widespread in Estonia and the logical continuation was to organize Estonian championships. The first Estonian champions were ascertained on February 26, 1917 on the Tallinn Kalev skating rink, the event is regarded to be the beginning of Estonian figure skating.

To commemorate 100 years since the first Estonian figure skating championship Eesti Post has presented to collectors’ attention three special philatelic items. StampNews.com invites our readers to appreciate their original and exquisite design.

Until the Second World War figure skating was represented by the Estonian Winter Sports Union, which belonged to the International Figure Skating Union. During the occupation period ISU membership discontinued. After the restoration of Estonian independence ISU membership was resumed on January 23, 1991 on the basis of Estonian Skating Union application.

As a result we could once again take part in international competitions as an independent country. Starting from 1992 Estonian figure skaters have taken part in all Olympic Games and most ISU title competitions.

Estonian Figure Skating Union has received high recognition from ISU – the right to organize European Figure Skating Championships in 2010 and Junior World Figure Skating Championships in 2015 was given to Estonia.