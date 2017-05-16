Canada Post extends marriage equality to its citizens. A special marriage equality stamp introduced

StampNews.com is glad to introduce to all collectors attention a special Marriage Equality stamp by that is the fourth offering of Canada Post’s 10-stamp set celebrating the country’s sesquicentennial.

This stamp honours the passing of the Civil Marriage Act, which made marriage equality the law across Canada.

The Act was introduced as Bill C-38, on February 1, 2005. After it passed in the House of Commons and then the Senate, the bill received Royal Assent on July 20, 2005, and marriage equality officially became the law of the land. That year, Canada became the fourth country in the world and the first outside of Europe to extend marriage equality to its citizens.

The unveiling was held May 9 at The 519 on 519 Church St. The new stamp depicts a section of a rainbow flag, which is a familiar symbol of pride for the LGBTQ2S (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans, Queer, Two Spirit) community.

With support growing, more than 20 countries have legalized same-sex marriage on the national level around the world; however, for many in the LGBTQ community, the conversation around and the fight for equality continues today.