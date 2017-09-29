Be healthy and grow your own! 6 original stamps introduced by News Zealand Post

A great way to save money, feel good and eat healthy is to grow your own herbs and vegetables. Not only is it extremely satisfying to see your hard work sprout into life, you know exactly where it’s come from.

StampNews.com is glad to present these original six stamps by New Zealand Post that encourage people to grow their own products. The items depict popular herbs and vegetables that we eat and cook every day. Let’s have a look at the design of individual stamps.

$1.00 Basil stamp

I’m a star of the summer herb garden, and a must-grow for Italian and Mediterranean cuisines. I’m often found with my close friend’s tomato, olive oil, garlic and lemon, but actually I get on with all sorts. Try me with strawberries! I love heat, and if it’s too cold I’ll sulk or even turn up my toes, so give me a sunny spot in the garden and don’t shift me outside until late October at the earliest.

$1.00 Carrots stamp

I’m not one to push forward – in fact, I spend a lot of time under the soil. But once dug up, I’m a team player, fitting in with working class crops like spuds, peas and parsnips, but I also mix well with toffs such as ginger, dill and thyme too. I even have a sweet side... try me roasted with honey or in a cake. All I ask in return is a sunny spot and loose, crumbly soil with no lumps or stones so I can stretch out.

$2.20 Parsley stamp

I’m not one to rush – it takes three or four weeks for me to germinate – and perhaps that’s why I’ve been neglected by trendy foodies. But I deserve so much more than life as a garnish. I can star in tabbouleh or pesto, and I’m also happy supporting delicate tarragon, chives and chervil. I’m also superb at toning down strongly flavoured sage or rosemary. Try me in the ornamental garden as an edging plant in a border, or mixed with flowering annuals in a pot.

$2.30 Chives stamp

I’m a member of the onion family, but I’m much more delicate, in flavour and in texture, than my bulbous cousin. My mild nature means I get on well with almost all other herbs, and my hollow leaves can be snipped onto soups, sandwiches, salads and spuds. Plus, I have a particular penchant for anything made from eggs. My purple or pink pom-pom shaped flowers are beloved by bees, and edible too! Toss them over a salad for a pretty garnish.

$2.70 Broccoli stamp

I might be found in the vege patch, but in my heart, I long to grow in the flower beds, my tight, green, edible florets are actually my unopened flower buds. If you leave me alone, each one opens into a bright, yellow bloom, but be sure to pick me before that happens – as soon as flowers form, I become tough and tasteless. Once you’ve cut off my head, leave my roots in the ground and smaller broccolini-sized shoots will form on my stalk.

$3.30 Lettuce stamp

I’m an easy going, fast-growing leaf crop and a must-grow for summer salads. However, I actually appreciate a bit of shade in the middle of summer, as if I overheat or dry out I quickly become bitter tasting or bolt to seed. People talk about ‘salad days’.... well, I’m here for a good time, not a long time, and plan to live fast and die young. The quicker I grow, the crisper and sweeter I taste.