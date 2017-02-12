Baby animals that will make you go ‘Aww’. 4 cute stamps introduced by Swiss Post

Just like us, baby animals are curious, naive and big-eyed. It is indisputable that young mammals trigger an “aww” response. This is also true of the young of highly endangered or even eradicated species.

StampNews.com is pleased to introduce to collectors’ attention four colorful stamps by Swiss Post depicting cute and lovely baby animals.

Extinct: the otter stamp

Otters used to be found living on the banks of practically every stretch of water in Switzerland. They became extinct in the middle of the last century as a result of over-hunting. To ensure a natural return from areas close to the border or a successful repopulation, water habitats – especially in the Central Plateau – need to be renaturized.

Extremely discreet: the lynx stamp

The lynx was reintroduced to Switzerland in 1971. The animals are also able to survive in heavily cultivated terrain because they are extremely discreet. A stable population has established itself mainly in the Northwest Alps and the Jura. Switzerland has a particular responsibility to preserve this species in the Alpine region.

Adaptable: the wolf stamp

As their natural prey was being hunted by man, wolves had no choice but to feed on farm animals. This led to the wolves themselves being hunted down and eventually disappearing from Switzerland towards the end of the 19th century. Since 1995 wolves have been regularly migrating back into the country from Italy and France, and since 2012 there have been cub births every year in the Calanda mountain range in Graubünden.

Willing migrant: the bear stamp

Close on one hundred years after becoming extinct, almost every summer since 2005 a brown bear has roamed through Switzerland’s Alpine valleys. The animals come from the Austrian-Italian-Slovenian border region. Bears essentially live inconspicuously and their presence is frequently not even noticed. Hunting and loss of habitat almost resulted in the complete disappearance of these once widespread animals.