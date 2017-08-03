Armenia as a Regional Astronomical Center. One special stamp released by HayPost

StampNews.com hurries to let our readers know that HayPost has issued a postage stamp dedicated to the theme “Armenia as a Regional Astronomical Center” is put into circulation.

The item depicts “The Helix Nebula”, also known as “The Helix” and the upper part of the postage stamp depicts the logo of The International Astronomical Union (IAU).

In the summer of 2015, the International Astronomical Union adopted a decision making Armenia a regional astronomical center. The international astronomical community is made up of eight regional centers: Armenia is now heading the southeastern astronomical region.

Under the new status, Armenia engages in the development of astronomy in the region at three levels: the professional level, called Universities and Research; astronomy education - Children and Schools; and Astronomy for Society, which implies the popularization of the discipline.

For local and international development of astronomy, Armenia has to carry out activities on these three platforms. The International Astronomical Union, in turn, has to provide assistance for implementation of various programs.

The office of the regional astronomical center is located at Byurakan Observatory.