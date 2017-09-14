Architecture highlighted on Multilaterale Hertogpost stamp sheetlet. A special joint stamp issue released by Luxembourg Post and PostNL

StampNews.com is excited to let all stamp enthusiasts know that PostNL along with Luxembourg Post have issued the Multilaterale Hertogpost special stamp sheetlet that features illustrations of iconic buildings and towers in Germany, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Austria, Slovenia and Switzerland.

These countries are taking part in the international Multilaterale Hertogpost stamp exhibition in ‘s-Hertogenbosch.

Designer Linda Bos received the commission from PostNL and Post Luxembourg to highlight the seven countries participating in the Multilaterale Hertogpost exhibition. “Architecture makes it eminently possible to establish a relationship between countries that at first glance don’t appear to have a great deal in common with each other. The strength of this stamp sheetlet is that the whole composition is in balance, but the individual relationships between the buildings don’t always correspond,” says Bos.

Special role for ‘s-Hertogenbosch

The municipality of ‘s-Hertogenbosch is responsible for a large part of the Dutch contribution to the iconic buildings depicted on the stamp sheetlet.

Deputy Major Jan Hoskam is proud that his municipality is so visible among the illustrations from all of the participating countries. “Our Sint-Janskathedraal (St John’s Cathedral) dating back to 1380, and the statue of Zoete Lieve Gerritje from 1958 will have a new appeal. They are depicted among icons such as the Berlin Brandenburger Tor and the Luxembourg monument, Gëlle, commemorating the 20th century victims of war.”

Global attention

Multilaterale Hertogpost is an international exhibition for stamp dealers, auction houses and postal services. Interested parties from all over the world will meet in ‘s-Hertogenbosch from 25 to 27 August. The Multilaterale Hertogpost was organised for the first time in the Netherlands 12 years ago.