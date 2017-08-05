APS StampShow begins later this week. The largest U.S. philatelic event welcomes all collectors

StampShow 2017 in Richmond, Virginia marks the 131st annual convention of the American Philatelic Society. Each year, stamp collectors, exhibitors, historians and members of the general public gather to socialize, increase philatelic knowledge, and exchange stamps.

StampNews.com invites each philately lover to join other enthusiastic stamp collectors and to visit this great event!

This year, more than 100 dealers are slated to attend the bourse, which will be complemented by hundreds of society meetings and seminars; several live auctions; more than 600 frames of philatelic and literature exhibits; and first-day-of-issue ceremonies for new stamps.

According to APS President Mick Zais, the U.S. Postal Service (USPS)—this year’s show sponsor—will have a “large presence” at the show.

Among the many philatelic societies and clubs participating in the show are the American Philatelic Congress, Great Britain Collectors Club, Canal Zone Study Group, German Philatelic Society, Women Exhibitors, and Virginia Postal History Society.

Dozens of talks, workshops and seminars are planned, including several beginners’ workshops sponsored by the APS, and two presentations from a preservation specialist at the Smithsonian Institution’s National Postal Museum.

The Tiffany Talk featuring James Barron, author of The One-Cent Magenta: Inside the Quest to Own the Most Valuable Stamp in the World, will take place Aug. 2, the evening before the show begins. The Campaign for Philately reception will be held after the talk.

The National Postal Museum and the APS will display rarities at the show, including the U.S. 1918 24¢ Inverted Jenny error, owned by the American Philatelic Research Society, the sister organization of the APS. The APS also will exhibit a collection of intricate stamp boxes.