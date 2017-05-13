An imaginative castle from a legend appeared on stamps. Two EUROPA items introduced by Faroe Islands Post

StampNews.com is excited to introduce to our readers’ attention one more version of EUROPA 2017 stamps introduced by Faroe Islands Post. These are two items depicting some scenes of a Faroese legend telling about fleeing of a Scottish princess with the man she loved and married against her father's will.

Castles and that type of thing is not exactly what Faroe Islands are most accustomed to. However, there is a legend about a princess who did not want to stay in her father’s castle - and moved to the Faroe Islands.

The Faroes have always been a relatively classless society without any nobility at the top. There were only peasants and the dispossessed who preferred a more pragmatic style - stone huts and timber houses with suitably heavy turf roofs to withstand the raging storms of the Atlantic. Faroese children have probably always built castles of cards, but it’s just not the same.

In fact, there are only two old buildings in the country which bear any semblance to castle buildings - Skansen in Torshavn and the cathedral ruins in Kirkjubøur. Both were costly and must have required extensive labour to build - and both were built on orders from the outside. The Faroese themselves did not care much for spending time and energy on this kind of construction. In fact, the residents of Torshavn complained mightily when they in the 17th century were drafted en masse for the completion of Skansen. Things were even worse in the 14th century, when Bishop Erlend wanted a cathedral built in Kirkjubøur. According to legend, riots broke out because of the labour and the cost of the project. This is the only civil war experienced by the Faroese - and that because of a church building.

