Åland’s cultural diversity reflected in stamps. One commemorative item is to be issued by Åland Post

Close to 100 different nationalities are represented in Åland today, and this cultural diversity is reflected in a commemorative stamp. The item is adorned with An Åland pine (Pinus sylvestris) and a Salvadora Oleoides tree from Pakistan. With roots in two cultures, the task of interpreting the theme was taken on by young Åland photographer Nayab Ikram.

Photographer and visual artist Nayab Ikram from Mariehamn has roots in Pakistan. She works a great deal with identity formation through various types of visual media such as films, photos, installations and mixed media.

Deciding on a motif was a process, Nayab confides:

“Half the time I was pondering on how to avoid and break the stereotype image of a multicultural society that is otherwise often identified by banalities. Consequently, I chose to use a universal language of symbols as well as Latin script and Arabic abjad.”

An Åland pine (Pinus sylvestris) and a Salvadora Oleoides tree from Pakistan adorn the stamp.

” Trees symbolise origins and roots and also remind us that people should not be defined on the basis of origin but rather on context. But trees also symbolise the sense of home and the fact that you can feel at home in more than one place”, Nayab explains.