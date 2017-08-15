A pane of 12 1903 two-cent carmine King Edward VII stamps brings $12k

Ottawa’s Sparks Auctions recently hosted its “Auction 24,” which was described as having “the best value we have offered so far with fewer lots and better overall variety.”

StampNews.com is excited to share the results of this philatelic sale with our readers: an imperforate pane of 12 1903 two-cent carmine King Edward VII stamps has been realized US$12,000.

“Of note in this sale are the holdings of two retired dealers. One is offered in its entirety with 120 lots and the other is the first of two parts in 80 lots. We spent many hours sorting and lotting these consignments and hope that their resulting organization will be useful to our buyers,” said Stéphane Cloutier, director of lotting and consignments. Cloutier is also the president of the Postal History Society of Canada, which recently hosted its inaugural symposium in Hamilton, Ont.

The top-earning lot of the May 23-24 sale was Lot 123, an imperforate pane of 12 1903 two-cent carmine King Edward VII stamps. The unused pane has no gum (as issued) and large margins along the top and both sides as two tête-bêche blocks of six intended to be cut for booklet fabrication.

This extremely rare block—the first ever handled by Sparks—was accompanied by a 2013 Vincent Graves Greene Philatelic Research Foundation certificate. It eventually hammered down for $12,000.