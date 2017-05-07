A famously colourful bird of rivers and streams. A bright kingfisher appeared on 4 new stamps by Singapore Post

StampNews.com is glad to introduce to our readers’ attention four special stamps by Singapore Post that depict kingfishers - small to medium-sized, bright-looking birds.

The kingfisher can be spotted sitting quietly on low-hanging branches over the water, suddenly diving in to catch a small fish. Kingfishers breed near lowland watercourses and lakes which have suitable banks for burrowing nests and shallow edges for feeding.

Both stamp enthusiasts and bird lovers will definitely like these stamps.

The striking mix of its bright-blue back and metallic copper breast make the kingfisher unmistakable. Male kingfishers have an entirely black bill, females have an orangey-red patch at the base. They fly rapidly, low over water, and hunt fishes from riverside perches, occasionally hovering above the water’s surface. Generally, Kingfishers have large heads, long, sharp bills, short legs, and stubby tails.

There are about 90 species of kingfisher around the world, most of which have brightly coloured plumage. The Australian kingfisher – the familiar, ‘laughing’ kookaburra – is the heaviest of all the kingfisher species. Kingfishers are amber listed because of their unfavourable conservation status in Europe.