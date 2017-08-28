A Beautiful Landscape with a Red Cloud. Commemorating Konrad Mägi with a new Estonian stamp

Konrad Mägi is often considered to be the most important painter in the history of Estonian art. Regardless of the fact that his creative career lasted only 20 years, he had a significant impact on the art scene of his time.

StampNews.com is excited to present to collectors’ attention this special stamp by Eesti Post that celebrates the creative input made by this famous painter into Estonian art. So, let’s appreciate one of Konrad Mägi’s works that is depicted on this exquisite philatelic item!

The Estonian artist Konrad Mägi (1878–1925) was one of the first modernist painters of northern and eastern Europe. His art is characterised by powerful colours, and he synthesised the major art trends of the time into a unique whole, adding his personal sensitivity to nature.

The first comprehensive exhibition of Konrad Mägi’s works held outside Estonia takes place in Italy, through the cooperative effort of the Art Museum of Estonia, the Galleria Nazionale d’Arte Moderna e Contemporanea and the Estonian Embassy in Rome.

The event is dedicated to the Estonian Presidency of the Council of the European Union and to the 100th birthday of the Republic of Estonia.