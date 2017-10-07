500th Anniversary of the Reformation celebrated by Slovenia Post

This year marks the 500th Anniversary of the Start of the Reformation (usually considered to have begun on 31 October 1517), a movement that left a significant mark on the whole of Europe, including Slovenia.

StampNews.com is glad to present a special stamp issued by Slovenia Post to commemorate this important historical event. Let’s appreciate the design of this item together!

Primož Trubar, Jurij Dalmatin, Adam Bohorič and other Slovene Protestant writers followed the trail blazed by Martin Luther. The results were astonishing. In the space of less than half a century, more than 50 literary works were published in the Slovene language.

Among the most important of them is Dalmatin's translation of the Bible (1584), which was of such quality that it continued to be used in the centuries that followed. The language of this translation became the basis of standard literary Slovene.

Adam Bohorič's grammar (1584) and the two dictionaries by Hieronymus Megiser (1592, 1603) exercised a direct influence on the Slovene language right up until the mid-eighteenth century and continued to influence it indirectly for even longer.

Primož Trubar established standard literary Slovene with the publication of two significant works in 1550. He also set out a vision of education and cultural development which, though never fully realised, has never completely died out among Slovenes. An awareness was also established of the role of the Slovene language as a connecting element among Slovenes.