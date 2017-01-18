2017 Maltese Presidency of the Council of the EU. One special occasion miniature sheet with a stamp introduced by Malta Post

Malta will be holding the Presidency between January and June 2017. To commemorate this event, Malta Post has prepared for release a miniature sheet bearing one stamp. The stamp bears a face value of €3.59 and will feature the logo chosen for Malta‘s EU Presidency.

StampNews.com invites our readers to appreciate the original design of this bright philatelic item!

Every 6 months the Presidency of the Council of the European Union (EU) rotates among the EU member states. Member states holding the Presidency work in ‘trios’. This system was introduced in 2009 as part of the Lisbon Treaty. The ‘trio’ works on a common agenda through long-term goals that are addressed by the Council over 18 months.

The current trio consists of the Netherlands, Slovakia and Malta. The Netherlands held the Presidency between January and June 2016 and Slovakia between July and December 2016. Malta will be holding the Presidency between January and June 2017 and will work on a detailed6-month programmeon the basis of the 18-month programme set by the ‘trio’.

This programme set by the ‘trio’ was guided by the five priorities of the Strategic Agenda that was adopted by the European Council in 2014. These 5 priorities are: Union of jobs, growth and competitiveness; a Union that empowers and protects all its citizens; Towards an Energy Union with a forward-looking climate policy; a Union of freedom, security and justice; the Union as a strong global actor.

The Maltese EU Presidency has six key priorities; Migration, the Single Market, Security, Social Inclusion, Europe’s neighborhood and Maritime. In turn, these six priorities are set to be achieved through a number of concrete objectives.

A logo for Malta’s EU Presidency was chosen from 29 submissions by students. It represents the Maltese EU Presidency in a stylised interpretation of the Maltese Cross. This represents a bridge between the historical national values and the multi-faceted fellowship characterising the European Union. The Cross is pointing in all direction, signifying Malta’s place in the world. The colourful logo represents the dusk and the sunrise that suggest the continual process of rebirth, renewal and reunion.