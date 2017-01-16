1918 Inverted Jenny stamp is to reappear in February 2017

StampNews.com is glad to share the latest updates from the world of philately with our readers.

This piece of info concerns a world famous and a long lost 1918 Inverted Jenny stamp that is to make reappearance at auction on February 15.

The stamp is part of a major single owner collection that has remained in the same family for close to a century. It will cross the block at Leslie Hindman in New York.

Intriguingly, very little is known about it, including its sale record. There is only one other Jenny (Position 49) with a similarly obscure history, making this a much anticipated event in this year’s numismatic calendar.

Famously, there are only 100 Inverted Jenny stamps. All originate from a single sheet, which was acquired by collector William T Robey direct from a Washington DC Post Office in 1918. He sold the sheet on to dealer Colonel EHR Green, who broke it up into singles for resale.

The owners have clearly got their fingers on the pulse of the market. The best known Jenny (the xf-superb 95 example belonging to Irwin Weinberg) sold for US$1.1m in November.

This one is valued at US$200,000-300,000.

Sourced by paulfrasercollectibles.com