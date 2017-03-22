175th anniversary of Alexander Mantashian celebrated by HayPost. One special stamp introduced

StampNews.com hurries to let our readers know that HayPost has introduced into postal use a new stamp dedicated to the 175th anniversary of Alexander Mantashian.

The item is designed in the form of an old banknote and depicts the Armenian prominent businessman, benefactor and great oil magnate of the early 20th century Alexander Mantashian.

The background of the postage stamp depicts the Armenian Church of St. John the Baptist situated near the Champs Elysees in Paris and the facade of the building of the Union of Armenian Artists of Tbilisi (now Tbilisi Academic Theater named after Rustaveli) which were built by the funds donated by Alexander Mantashian. After the construction of the Armenian Church in Paris A. Mantashianwas awarded the Order of the Legion of Honor.

The nominal value of the postage stamp is 380 AMD. The author of the postage stamp is the designer of “HayPost” CJSC Vahagn Mkrtchyan.