120 years of the Zionist Organization of America celebrated by Israeli Post. A bright commemorative stamp introduced

The ZOA, founded in 1897, is the oldest and one of the largest pro-Israel organizations in the United States. Its roster of distinguished presidents includes U.S. Supreme Court Justice Louis Brandeis, Rabbi Abba Hillel Silver, and currently, Morton A. Klein who was named one of the top five influential Jewish leaders by the Forward newspaper.

To mark 120 years since the activity of this important organization Israeli Post has prepared for releasing a special stamp that depicts the photograph of the Statue of Liberty taken from Fotolia. The four symbols on the stamp represent the main areas of ZOA activity: Congress, Justice system, Higher Education and Media. StampNews.com invites stamp collectors to appreciate an original design of this bright philatelic item!

With chapters throughout the United States, ZOA works to educate the U.S. Congress, the media and the public about the ongoing Arab/Islamist war against Israel, and to strengthen and enhance the U.S.-Israel relationship. The organization promotes the legal, religious, political and historic right of Jews to live in Judea and Samaria, and emphasize the truth that an undivided Jerusalem is the eternal capital of Israel and the Jewish people. ZOA led the fight to ensure that Title VI of the Civil Rights Act was interpreted to protect Jewish students from discrimination and harassment in federally funded schools. Providing programs, materials and other resources and support to students on college campuses across the country, we are building informed, strong and effective Zionist leaders for the future.

ZOA also has an Israel office in Jerusalem, which works to educate local and visiting government officials, community leaders, journalists, academics and others about ZOA’s views on the important issues facing Israel. The office’s educational and advocacy initiatives have improved security in eastern Jerusalem, addressed anti-Semitic incitement and the plight of victims of Arab terrorism, and encouraged pride in Israel’s national rights and Zionist ideals.