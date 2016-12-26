Year of the Rooster 2017 celebrated by Christmas Island Post. Two special festive stamps released

According to the Chinese Lunar Calendar, the Year of the Rooster runs between 28 January 2017 and 15 February 2018. For Chinese people around the world, Lunar New Year is not only a time of renewal, but also a time for family dinners, exchanging gifts and enjoying public festivals and celebrations.

To celebrate Lunar New Year Christmas Island Post has released two special stamps that are highly recommended to our readers by StampNews.com.

The flamboyant Rooster is the tenth sign of the Chinese Zodiac. The Rooster is considered persistent and reliable, especially as they are the announcers of the new dawn. Plus, according to Chinese legend, it was the Rooster that coaxed a hiding sun back into the sky and returned warmth to the world.

Those born under the Rooster sign are often confident, observant, resourceful and courageous. The honest and hard-working Rooster likes to be surrounded by others. Britney Spears, Cate Blanchett and former Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd were all born in the Year of the Rooster.