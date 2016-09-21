“Witcher” character Geralt of Rivia honored by Poland Post. One new special stamp introduced to collectors’ attention

StampNews.com hurries to inform all stamps enthusiasts that Poczta Polska has introduced into a circulation a stamp featuring the famous monster slayer Geralt of Rivia.

It will be a special run that begins circulation on Friday, so if you are a stamp collector or a real fan of The Witcher series, you will need to be quick to grab one.

Geralt hails from The Witcher series of books and games, though in this instance his likeness will be drawn from a CD Projekt Red game, which released its most recent game in the series, The Witcher III: Wild Hunt, in 2015. There will be around 180,000 copies of these bright stamps.

While it might seem surprising to see a stamp feature such a character, The Witcher originates from a series of novels and short stories by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski, so the character does have a little more cultural significance there.

To go along with the Geralt stamp, Poczta Polska is also releasing a special edition envelope. It features a fiery interpretation of Geralt’s Witcher medallion, which warns him of danger and signifies his status as a Witcher for hire.

While there are many medallions in The Witcher’s universe, the wolf’s head is one that each Witcher acquires after passing the Trial of the Grasses, where three young acolytes consume a concoction of herbs and only one survives.