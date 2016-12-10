What does Christmas mean to you. Four stamps designed by children introduced by Niue Post

StampNews.com is glad to introduce Niue’s Christmas 2016 stamp issue that is the result of a stamp design competition held by Niue’s primary and secondary schools. Students were asked to design a stamp based on the theme “What does Christmas mean to you?”

The results were vibrant and eye-catching – with four winners selected from a range of age groups.

30c Bailey Pasisi, 7 years

Bailey’s vibrant drawing depicts a Pele Pele (golden grouper fish), which is found in Niue’s waters.

$1.40 Bentley Poihenga, 10 years

Bentley’s detailed illustration shows his family coming together to have a Christmas feast.

$2.00 Iva Tanevesi, 13 years

Iva’s festive design symbolises families and friends giving and receiving gifts.

$4.00 Flornie R Malinao, 16 years

Flornie’s illustration is about sharing Christmas day with the people you love.