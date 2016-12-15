The star-shaped Christmas lantern is now on postage stamps. Four new stamps released by PHLPost

Christmas is a holiday that if full of joy and real magic. This festivity has its special symbols that add to the holiday a special meaning. StampNews.com is glad to introduce a set of four special “Parol” stamps by PHLPost featuring one of the most iconic symbols of Filipino Christmas spirit and goodwill.

The “lantern stamps” features a special or spot lamination which is different from other regular issued postage stamps. The Christmas color of red, white, and green reflects the Filipino Christmas celebration which is colorful, lively and full of bright lights.

Traditionally, the Parol (lanterns) have a star-shaped framework made of bamboo sticks which are then covered by colored pieces of either Japanese or crepe paper. The most common form is a five-pointed star with two decorative “tails”.

Parol is a representation of the star of Bethlehem that was used by the Biblical Magi as marker of the birth place of the baby Jesus.

The star-shaped lanterns are displayed hanging outside the house, along the busy streets and small villages. This kind of lantern was used by barrio folk to light their paths during the ritual yuletide dawn Masses called Misa de Gallo.

Recently, innovations from Pampanga include production of lanterns with electronic lights that can be programmed to produce a dancing effect, using LED rope lights, known as “flexilight” lanterns.