The History of Russian Uniform depicted on stamps. An official cancellation of four special philatelic items took place

StampNews.com is glad to inform our readers that Rusmarka has cancelled four postage stamps featuring uniform jackets of Russian diplomatic service officials.

The stamps are being issued as part of the History of Russian Uniform series and show the changes taking place in the clothing of employees of various departments throughout the historical periods.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs was established in 1802 by a Manifesto of Emperor Alexander I. The type of uniform for diplomats — the ceremonial, the workaday and travel clothes — was set up in 1834 under Emperor Nicholas I in the “Regulation on Civil Uniform”. The uniform included a uniform jacket, a uniform tailcoat and a green-dark frockcoat.

The modern uniform for diplomats having the ranks of an Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary, and an Envoy Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the 1st and the 2nd grades was introduced by a Decree of the Government of the Russian Federation on November 17, 2001. It is solely ceremonial and is used for official diplomatic protocol events.

The postage stamps bear the following images:

a privy counselor and a chancellor. The MFA of the Russian Empire (1834); a state counselor and a collegiate registrar. The MFA of the Russian Empire (1904); an Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the USSR and an attaché of the People’s Commissariat of Foreign Affairs of the USSR (1945); Ambassadors Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation (2001).

An official cancellation ceremony took place in the Reception House of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russian Federation. Sergey Lavrov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, and Oleg Dukhovitskiy, Head of the Federal Communications Agency, honoured the memory of Andrey Karlov, Ambassador Extraordinaire and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation in Turkey, by observing a moment of silence. Sergey Lavrov has also accepted Dukhovnitskiy’s idea of commemorating Andrey Karlov who was asassinared in Turkey recently with a Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov will be immortalized on a stamp.