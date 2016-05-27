Slovene lacemaking as the greatest form of art. One Special stamp released by Slovenian Post

The beginnings of lace making in Slovenia go back to the 16-century. At the beginning it was known and used only in castles and monasteries. The first lace makers were found in the Slovenian capitol of Ljubljana and were making Venetian and Flandrian lace. European influences as well as native Slovenian traditions can be found in Slovenian lace.

In June 2016 this creative country will host the 17th World Lace Congress of the International Bobbin and Needle Lace Organisation (OIDFA), which brings together more than 2300 members from 37 different countries. The World Lace Congress is the biggest and most important lacemaking event in the world.

StampNews.com is glad to inform our readers that Pošta Slovenije will mark this important event with a special postage stamp that features a piece of lace of a rich floral/fruit design typical of the early twentieth century. The pattern was drawn by the Slovene painter Saša Šantel for the State Central Institute for Women’s Handicrafts in Ljubljana. The lace was made by the expert lacemaker Iva Sobočan of Žiri.

The stamp shows half a piece of lace, but by putting two stamps together the complete design is revealed. This is the first Slovene stamp to be made using the tête-bêche (head-to-tail) technique. Slovenia has a rich lacemaking history dating back to the seventeenth century. Lacemaking is today one of the most widespread crafts in Slovenia, practiced by 109 societies and clubs in 84 locations across the country. The special Congress stamp also honours Slovene lacemaking.