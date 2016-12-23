Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov will be immortalized on a stamp

StampNews.com hurries to let our readers know that Russia’s ambassador to Turkey, Andrey Karlov, who was assassinated at an art exhibition in the Turkish capital of Ankara on Dec. 19, is to be commemorated with a special stamp.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has supported this idea made by the head of the Federal Communications Agency of Russia Oleg Duhovitskiy. The event happened during the ceremony of cancelling and putting into circulation stamps dedicated to the history of the Russian diplomatic service.

Andrei Karlov was attacked at the opening of an art exhibition in Ankara by a man believed to be an off-duty Turkish police officer. Karlov was several minutes into a speech when he was shot.

The Russian president, Vladimir Putin, called the killing a “provocation” aimed at sabotaging a rapprochement between Moscow and Ankara and attempts to resolve the conflict in Syria.

Sourced by rg.ru