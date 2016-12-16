Reflecting the traditional nativity story with fun, playful illustrations. Four festive stamps released by Tokelau Post

The traditional nativity story is the reason for celebrating Christmas in Tokelau. Most Tokelauan families will spend the day attending church services and sharing food and gifts with loved ones.

StampNews.com is glad to introduce to our readers’ attention the Tokelau Christmas 2016 stamp issue that reflects the traditional nativity story with fun, playful illustrations.

This whimsical stamp issue celebrates key elements of the nativity story and is sure to please any Christmas stamp collector. The miniature sheet and first day covers continue this festive theme with further nativity illustrations, with the message ‘Manuia Te Kilihimahi’ – meaning ‘Merry Christmas’ in Tokelauan.

45c Shepherds stamp

Shepherds were watching over their flock when a bright star appeared in the sky. An Angel told them the news that Jesus was born, and they left for Bethlehem to visit him.

$1.40 Mary, Joseph and Jesus stamp

Whilst in Bethlehem for a census, Mary and Joseph took shelter in a stable as they couldn’t find room at the Inn. It was there that Jesus was born and placed in a manger.

$2.00 Wise Men stamp

Three Wise Men followed a bright star in the sky to where Jesus lay. There, they offered him gifts of gold, frankincense and myrrh.

$3.00 Angel stamp

An Angel appeared to Mary to tell her the news that she would give birth to the Son of God, and she was to name him Jesus.