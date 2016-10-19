Public nudity as an important part of Canadian history. Canada’s largest nude beach is to be marked with two stamps!

StampNews.com hurries to inform our readers that Canada Post is going to release two a little bit shocking stamps that underline the fact that public nudity is an important part of Canadian history.

The two items, the design of which was unveiled recently, honor Wreck Beach, Canada's largest nude beach.

"I think many people are surprised to find out that Canadians love being nude", said Canada Post spokesperson Torb Henderson, "we wanted to do something that celebrated OUR nudity and it's place in OUR culture".

Canada Post will be releasing two stamps, one that celebrates the female form and one that showcases the male form.

When asked if he thought the stamps will offend some Canadians, Henderson responded by saying: "No, there is nothing offensive about Canadian nudity, which is why it will be the only stamp we'll be selling during the Christmas season".