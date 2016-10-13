Newly discovered 1890 Lord Stanley letter offered at an auction. The highlight of All Nations Stamps and Coins auction to your attention

StampNews.com is glad to inform our readers that newly discovered signed 1890 letter from Lord Stanley of Preston is being offered at auction at the first time.

This is the man who donated the Stanley Cup to Hockey in 1892 while he was Governor General of Canada. The item is offered by All Nations Stamps and Coins that hosts an auction board featuring items of interest every Saturday.

Let’s get acquainted with the personality of Lord Stanley of Preston and his achievements better!

Derby’s sons became avid ice hockey players in Canada, playing in amateur leagues in Ottawa, and Lord and Lady Derby became staunch hockey fans. In 1892, Derby gave Canada a treasured national icon, the Stanley Cup. He originally donated the trophy as a challenge cup for Canada’s best amateur hockey club, but in 1909, it became contested by professional teams exclusively. Since 1926, only teams of the National Hockey League have competed for the trophy.

This now famous cup bears Derby’s name as tribute to his encouragement and love of outdoor life and sport in Canada. In recognition of this, Derby was inducted into the Canadian Hockey Hall of Fame in 1945 in the “Honoured Builders” category. The original size of the Stanley Cup was 7 inches (180 mm) and is now around 36 inches (910 mm) and 35 pounds (16 kg).