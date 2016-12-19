Natale as the most joyful holiday in Italy. One special festive stamp released by Italian Post

Cities sparkle, hearts are full and Italians of all ages spend the whole month of December anticipating Natale festivities that last from December 24th through January 6th with family gatherings at the top of the list. This is the time of year when families reunite from whatever corners of the world they may have scattered, and it is around the table—or, a tavola—that Italian families come together.

Italy celebrates Christmas and the winter holidays with special events and festivals. Italy’s winter holiday season generally starts with the Feast Day of the Immaculate Conception on December 8, a national holiday, and runs through Epiphany, the 12th day of Christmas, on January 6. Then Carnevale, Italian carnival, is celebrated throughout Italy in late winter. Italian National holidays in winter are December 8, 25, and 26 and January 1 and 6.

In addition to nativity scenes, Christmas lights and trees are becoming popular, too. In the Vatican City, a huge Christmas tree is put up in Saint Peter’s Square along with a life-size nativity scene. Christmas Eve and Christmas Day are often spent with family, and big meals are prepared. There’s usually a midnight mass on Christmas Eve. The day after Christmas, Saint Stephen’s Day, is also a national holiday.