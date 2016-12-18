My Education is my Future. One special occasion stamp released by South African Post

In 2015, Oxford University Press Southern Africa (OUPSA) celebrated 100 years of publishing educational books in Southern Africa. South African Post commemorated the occasion with a miniature stamp sheet featuring the winning entry from an art and writing competition for schools under the theme “My Education my Future”. The stamp artwork is by Junaid Opperman, a grade 8 learner from De Rust Hoer Skool, situated at a farm 35km from Oudtshoorn in the Western Cape Province.

StampNews.com invites our readers appreciate a colourful and original design of this special philatelic item!

The theme “My Education my Future” is about education improving the lives of young people and affording them the opportunity to grow and contribute to their country and the world at large. The theme enabled learners to creatively illustrate the importance of education in their lives, their development, their country and the world.

Oxford University Press Southern Africa (OUPSA) is an educational publisher committed to the growth of Southern Africa and its people through the provision of quality educational materials and support. OUPSA’s mission is to bring excellence in education, scholarship and research to people in the region.

Recognising the power of education to uplift and equip individuals and communities to better their lives, OUPSA develops and delivers educational materials and support, based on the demands of learners, students, teachers and lecturers in Southern Africa.

Following a period of acting mostly as a distribution agent for books published in the UK, OUPSA started publishing local authors in the 1960s, not only for the general reader, but also for schools and universities. In addition to South Africa, which is the largest market in the region, its reach also includes Botswana, Lesotho, Swaziland and Namibia.

OUPSA is now one of the three leading educational publishers in Southern Africa, and focuses its attention on publishing textbooks, dictionaries, atlases and supplementary material for schools, and textbooks for universities. Its author base is overwhelmingly local with more than 2 700 locally-published books in 11 languages, written by close to 1 000 South African authors.

OUPSA also sells educational books published by other Oxford branches around the world. Their range includes school text books from Grade R to Grade 12, higher education text books for undergraduate and postgraduate students, general literature including prescribed books, and resources such as dictionaries, atlases and reading schemes.