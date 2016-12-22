Litas-denominated Postage Stamps Revive as the Patriarch of the Nation

StampNews.com has a very interesting and intriguing piece of philatelic news for our readers. Litas-denominated postage stamps that have been withdrawn from circulation and soon are going to expire, have become an original piece of art.

The artist Jolita Vaitkute, who had been surprising with her unique drawings created from non-traditional materials, glued a portrait of the patriarch of the nation Jonas Basanavicius using more than 10 thousand postage stamps.

The picture is being exhibited in the Vilnius central post office.

“This is an unusual farewell to litas-denominated postage stamps, which have been stamped on letters and parcels for more than two decades. This year, a two-year transition period is finishing during which letter-post items could be paid with the old litas-denominated postage stamps. 31St December is going to be the last day when payments with postage stamps of the former national currency – litas will be accepted,” Head of Corporate Affairs Department of Lithuania Post Rasa Kruopaitė-Lalienė said.

Last week a particularly original farewell was organized in the Vilnius central post office dedicated to litas-denominated postage stamps that from 2017 are going to expire and become only a historical value. During the event, the portrait of the brightest Lithuanian national revival pioneer of the 19th century and creator of modern Lithuania, the nation’s patriarch Dr. Basanavicius was presented. Ms. Vaitkute surprises the whole world with unique drawings using food and other unexpected things, and this time the creative artist used postage stamps.

Moreover, a philatelic exhibition “Farewell to Litas-denominated Postage Stamps” was presented in the Vilnius central post office. The exhibition presents postage stamps issued by Lithuania Post since the very first postage stamps series “Angel” in 1990 until the year of 2014 when the issue of litas-denominated postage stamps was terminated. Litas became the official currency of Lithuania on 25 June, 1993 since then litas-denominated postage stamps started to be issued. The nominal value of postage stamps issued during the first years of independence was indicated in rouble, later in the temporary currency – vouchers, which were often colloquially nicknamed as “animals” or “vagnorkes” after Gediminas Vagnorius. There are more than 600 units of litas-denominated postage stamps in the stands of the exhibition.

“Postage stamps are a historical mirror of the state, which reflects the most important and significant events of the country, and scientific, cultural and artistic achievements. It is a palpable pulse of the public of that period. This philatelic exhibition marks an important political, cultural and economic period of the country.

Litas-denominated postage stamps are a glimpse into a still alive history of Lithuania lasting for more than two decades. We hope that representatives of the generation, who were born in the independent Lithuania, will be interested to see exhibits of the exhibition and to find a postage stamp, which they stamped on a letter for the first time,” Mrs. Kruopaite-Laliene said.