Jack-o-lanterns as one of the brightest symbols of Halloween. The upcoming holiday marked with 4 special stamps by USPS

Everyone who is into all weird and mystical knows that jack-o-lantern is the unchangeable and one of the brightest symbols of Halloween. In the spirit of the upcoming holiday the U.S. Postal Service® issues four delightfully eerie stamps featuring photographs of four different jack-o’-lanterns.

The jack-o’-lanterns were carved by Paul Montanari and photographed by Sally Andersen-Bruce. StampNews.com invites our readers to access the mysterious design of these four original philatelic items.

Brought to North America by immigrants from Ireland and Scotland, Halloween became a distinctively American celebration that transcended social boundaries and ethnic origin. After World War II, widespread enthusiasm for trick-or-treating gave the holiday a youthful emphasis, but since the 1970s adults have increasingly joined the festivities once again: a 2014 survey showed that nearly 67 percent of the American population celebrates Halloween in some way.

With customs and traditions that vary widely by community, Halloween now inspires parades and revelry, corn mazes and haunted houses, neighborhood and school parties, jack-o’-lantern and pumpkin festivals, and even pumpkin-catapulting. No matter how or where people observe this ever-changing holiday, it remains a much-anticipated celebration of the macabre in the face of approaching winter.

These stamps are the first Halloween-themed stamps to be issued by the U.S. Postal Service.