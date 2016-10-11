Holiday windows view featured on Forever stamps. Four special items released by USPS

StampNews.com is excited to inform our readers that USPS is ready to issue four new Holiday Windows stamps that rejoice in the simple pleasures of the season.

Christmas is coming and these items have already attracted attention of many stamp collectors worldwide. Let's appreciate the festive design of these stamps together!

Nothing compares to the tranquil calm of a winter evening after the snow has fallen and the sun has set. Whether you enjoy viewing the peaceful scene from a cozy spot indoors or feeling the chill on your face outside, these brief moments remind us of what makes this time of year so special.

Recalling nostalgic winter nights from childhood, these stamps highlight the role windows play during the holidays, letting us delight in the snow when we're inside while also sharing our warmth and merriment with the outside world.

Conveying the joyful and reverent spirit of the holiday season, these elegant stamps showcase various ways we observe traditions and spread cheer. Each stamp is sure to add a dash of winter bliss to letters and cards during the year's coldest months.