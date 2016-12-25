Golden moments in Paralympics Rio 2016. Malaysia Post issued a special stamp commemorating a great sport event

StampNews.com hurries to inform our readers that Malaysia Post is to release a special of stamps that celebrates the heroic achievements of Malaysia’s top athletes during the recent Paralympics Rio 2016 games in Brazil.

The item depicts the image of the three Paralympians who contributed to Malaysia’s first ever gold medals in the prestigious sporting events.

“The issuance of this stamp series is to honour our Malaysian athletes on their achievements during the 2016 Rio Paralympics,” Pos Malaysia Stamps and Philately Unit head Diyana Lean Abdullah said.

“Thus, the cancellation mark in the form of the Malaysian Tiger mascot, will be used to commemorate this issuance,” she said.

The representative also states that Pos Malaysia would always show its support to the “Harimau Malaya” team, a name given to the Malaysian team during the games.

The First Day Covers were sold at 55 sen each and the folders, at RM6.35 each, while the “Golden Moments in Paralympics Rio 2016” stamp series is available at RM23 each, she added.