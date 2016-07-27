Follow the performance of Dutch Olympic athletes through 3 unique stamps. Innovative stamp issue introduced by PostNL

StampNews.com is glad to inform our readers that PostNL has introduced a set of three innovative stamps with an original design and special functions: through the stamp sheet 'Olympic Games 2016', everyone with a smartphone can receive the latest news about Dutch medal winners in Rio.

Olympic beach volleyball stars Sophie van Gestel and Jantine van der Vlist today received the first stamp sheet from Mark-Jan Pieterse, manager of Marketing from PostNL.

After scanning the barcode on the stamp sheet, you will see the three stamps appear on the smartphone. By clicking on the image of the stamps, you visit the website of TeamNL where you can read the latest news about the Dutch medal winners. The content will be provided daily by the Dutch sporting organisation, NOC*NSF. This collaboration brought about a unique stamp, which will allow everyone to follow the achievements of the professional athletes.

Pure ambition reflected in stamps

Sport is reflected in the design of the stamp sheet: when it comes to competitive sports, the Dutch win regularly. During the Olympic Games as well. The stamp sheet consists of gold, silver and bronze stamps. Together they form the podium upon which the three winning teams or athletes are honoured. The golden stamp is the largest in size and the TeamNL logo has already been placed on the medals.

Extra shine

Mark-Jan Pieterse (PostNL representative) about the stamp sheet: ‘With this stamp issue we give an added shine to the performances of our TeamNL medal winners during the Olympic and Paralympic Games.' Jantine van der Vlist (Beach Volleyball Olympic athlete) is surprised by the unique function of the stamp sheet: ‘It’s fantastic that you can also keep up to date with our performances in Rio through stamps.'