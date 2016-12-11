Feliz Navidad 2016! Spanish Post has introduced two festive stamps

StampNews.com hurries to inform our readers that Spanish Post has designed and introduced into postal circulation two special festive stamps that welcome such a joyful and magical Christmas time.

The first stamp depicts a bell and the second one is dedicated to Virgin Mary. Let’s appreciate the design of these bright philatelic items together!

The design of the Tarifa A stamp, modern or secular Christmas issue, is of a typical bell Christmas decorations. This bell is part of a set of three stamps that will be issued between 2016 and 2018, and which can be placed on a Christmas Collectible Card, in the form of a Christmas tree, which can be decorated with the protagonists of the three stamps:

Campanita: 2016

Star: 2017

Gift: 2018

All of them have an internal die that allows the silhouette of the ornament to be silhouetted so that everyone can create their own Christmas tree, or they can keep the stamp in the normal format if they do not take off the silhouette.

This issue is specially dedicated to children, since the innocence and illusion with which Christmas is prepared, has the children of the house as protagonists.

The Christmas issue of 2016, with Tarifa B, classic or religious, is dedicated this year to the Virgin Mary. This stamp continues the collection that began last year with the seal of the infant Jesus. Like this one, the silhouette of the Virgin appears stamped and is self-adhesive, being able to be added to the Collectible Christmas Card 2015-2017, which will be completed next year with the figure of Saint Joseph. If the silhouette of the Virgin isn’t detached, it remains as a stamp with normal format.

Correos aims to unite the beautiful Christmas tradition of “setting up the nativity scene” with Philately, and thus achieve a unique memory for a lifetime.

The images that form this nativity, correspond to the Belén Napolitano de Santo Domingo de la Calzada.

The stamp represents the figure of the Virgin Mary who leads this nativity scene in a position of gratitude. Her white complexion is in keeping with the pastel tones of her dresses, which complete the angelic image with which she is usually depicted as the mother of the Baby Jesus.