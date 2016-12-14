Enjoy so cheerful Christmas with Cyprus Post. Three bright festive stamps released

StampNews.com is glad to inform all philately enthusiasts that Cyprus Post has released three original Christmas stamps that welcome the upcoming holiday.

Two of the items are full of festive flavor and the third one is dedicated to the religious content of Christmas. Let’s appreciate these three stamps and their fresh design together!

The two Christmas stamps, with their festive flavour, represent what is probably the most magical time of the year for both young and old. For children, especially, it is a wonderful season. They adore dressing the Christmas tree with its colourful decorations and lights. Decorating the Christmas tree is a popular tradition the world over and in keeping with the spirit of the days.

The religious-content stamp depicts the Western-style icon of the Adoration of the Magi, from the church of Panayia Faneromenis, currently to be found in the Byzantine Muuseum of the Archbishop Makarios III Foundation in Nicosia. The icon dates from the Venetian occupation (1489 – 1570) and, on the left, portrays the Holy Family, The Theotokos (the Mother of God), in the style of a Western Madonna, is seated and facing right towards the three Magi opposite her, holding in her arms the naked infant Jesus, who is accepting their gifts and blessing them.