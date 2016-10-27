Chinese stamps entered Guinness book. An outstanding philatelic record has been set

StampNews.com is excited to inform our readers that a new philatelic record recognized worldwide has been recently set: a collection of 1,606 stamps featuring the Chinese chrysanthemum has been officially recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records for containing the most stamps in a single series.

A representative of Guinness World Records made the announcement Tuesday at the annual chrysanthemum festival in central China’s Kaifeng in Henan Province, where cultivation of chrysanthemums has a history of more than 1,000 years.

First released by China Post Group in 2012, the collection features 1,606 types of chrysanthemum flowers grown in the city. The flowers were depicted in a traditional Chinese painting style.

It took the group four more years to release all eight sets in the collection. Copies of the collection will be sold for 1,606 yuan (around US$238).

It was not the first time a world record has been set at the chrysanthemum festival. In 2015, a “full-standing multiflorous chrysanthemum” grafted in Kaifeng earned its place in the Guinness Book of World Records for containing the greatest number of chrysanthemum species.

Monday marked the beginning of the 34th anniversary of the chrysanthemum festival. More than 2.6 million potted chrysanthemums are on display across the city, drawing tourists from around the country.

The chrysanthemum indicates nobleness, dignity and longevity in Chinese culture, making it one of the most popular plants in the country.