Children’s drawings on a new “Christmas Mail” issue. Special stamp along with FDC released by Slovakia Post

This year, Slovenska posta issued a special commemorative stamp along with a bright First Day Cover to celebrate an upcoming Christmas. The philatelic items depicts children’s drawings that are full of warmth and joy. The theme of the children’s stamp is a drawing by Vaneska Pecekova from the United school in Komarno; she drew a picture of the Three Kings.

The drawing of “Christ’s Nativity Scene” used for the FDC was drawn by Viktoria Berkyova also United school in Komarno. “The Christmas Star with an Angel” used as the FDC cancellation created Simon Stevula from the primary school in Zlatniky. These drawings were sent to the Baby Jesus as a part of the Christmas Mail of 2015.

Slovensko post has been organizing the unique project of Christmas Mail since 1999. Over the years, more than 1.5 million letters have arrived at the address of Baby Jesus, “999 99 Jezisko” from children who send their Christmas wishes from all over the world. The Baby Jesus replies to all those who include their addresses and also sends them a small present.

His official mailbox is in Rajecka Lesna, where he collects them all year round. The Baby Jesus received more than 120,000 letters last year, of which more than 3,000 came from 51 different countries around the world. These figures prove that the popularity of our Slovak “postal” Baby Jesus knows no boundaries. He receives letters from almost all of Europe, but also from more distant corners of the world such as China, Australia, Japan, New Zealand, USA, Canada, Malaysia, and Taiwan.

Last year, the Baby Jesus replied in Slovak and English, but also in German, Russian, French, Polish, Hungarian and Spanish. The Baby Jesus replied to 144 children in Braille.